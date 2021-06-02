Australia's Karoon Energy finalises investment decision on Patola project in Brazil

June 3 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Karoon Energy Ltd KAR.AX said on Thursday it had taken a final investment decision to develop the Patola project located in the Santos Basin off the shore of southern Brazil.

The project is expected to cost between $175 million and $195 million to develop, which Karoon said it expects to fund through a syndicated facility agreement and cash.

The project is expected to produce more than 10,000 bopd (barrels of oil per day) initially, the company said, adding that the first production is slated for the first quarter of 2023.

"The decision on the Patola Project now brings our capital expenditure commitments in Brazil to nearly $1 billion," Chairman Bruce Phillips said in a release. (https://bit.ly/3fMWZBs)

The project is located near the company's Baúna oil field, which it bought from Brazilian energy giant Petrobras PETR4.SA in July 2020 for $665 million.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.