Australia's jobless rate hits 2-year high, markets eye earlier rate cut

SYDNEY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian employment was surprisingly weak in January, while the jobless rate climbed to a two-year high, a further sign the labour market was loosening which should help put downward pressure on inflation.

The disappointing data raised the possibility that the labour market might be cooling faster than previously thought, with markets bringing forward the likely timing of the first rate cut to September, from November before.

The Australian dollar fell slightly to $0.6483 AUD=D3, back toward the recent three-month low of $0.6443. There was a bigger reaction in bonds, where three-year futures YTTc1 climbed 10 ticks to 96.250.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed net employment rose just 500 in January from December, when it dived 62,800. Market forecasts had been for an increase of around 30,000, though the series has been very volatile in recent months.

The jobless rate rose to 4.1%, topping forecasts of 4.0% and the highest since January 2022, while the participation rate held at 66.8%.

Of concern was a sharp 2.5% fall in hours worked.

"The slackening of the labour market is well and truly underway," said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for Oxford Economics Australia.

"The swift weakening in labour market conditions raises some doubts as to whether we will see an orderly easing in conditions in 2024 ... policymakers will be a little more concerned about the outlook after today's data."

The Reserve Bank of Australia expects the jobless rate to hit 4.2% by June this year, one reason that the central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.35% earlier this month. It had judged the labour market needed to slow further to meet its 2-3% inflation target.

The increased supply in the workforce - thanks to a surge in migration which has restrained wage inflation - has helped nudge up the jobless rate, without triggering massive job losses in the economy.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the result was the "inevitable consequence" from higher interest rates, persistent inflation and global economic uncertainties.

Some analysts expect a rebound in February, noting that January - when people are on extended leave - could be a one-off weak result. ABS also noted that a change in the seasonal dynamic in the labour market meant there were more people than usual waiting to start a job in the next four weeks.

Still, swaps moved to bet an 80% chance for the first rate cut in August, while a move by September is fully priced in, compared with November before. They also added to the total easing expected this year to 39 basis points from 28 bps before. 0#RBAWATCH

Anneke Thompson, chief economist at CreditorWatch, expects the unemployment rate to track upwards over the next six months.

"The good news for borrowers is that should this occur, the RBA is more likely to reduce the cash rate before the inflation rate gets back into the target band in order to protect employment levels."

