Australia's job gains blow away forecasts, unemployment rate dives

SYDNEY, March 21 (Reuters) - Australian employment rebounded sharply in February, while the jobless rate dived far below forecasts in an emphatic sign the labour market was still tight and that recent weakness had been statistically overstated.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed net employment jumped 116,500 in February from January when it rose a revised 15,200. Barring distortions caused by the pandemic, it was the biggest monthly gain in 10 years.

Market forecasts had centred on a bounce of 40,000 as analysts suspected prior weakness was largely a statistical quirk.

Full-time employment rose 78,200 in February. The jobless rate dropped to 3.7%, from a two-year high of 4.1% and under forecast of 4.0%. The participation rate edged up to 66.7%, while hours worked bounced a strong 2.8%.

The Australian dollar gained 0.3% to $0.6608 AUD=D3 and three-year bond futures YTTc1 reversed earlier gains to be off 4 ticks to 96.35. Markets trimmed the expected easing for the year to 37 basis points from 44 bps before.

The ABS noted a larger-than-usual number of people started working in February after the summer holiday.

"The large increase in employment in February followed larger-than-usual numbers of people in December and January who had a job that they were waiting to start or to return to," said ABS.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Wayne Cole. Editing by Sam Holmes.)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.