Australia's JB Hi-Fi profit rises on higher store traffic, online sales

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd JBH.AX on Monday reported a 7.7% jump in annual earnings to A$544.9 million ($387.86 million) as higher store traffic driven by the easing of COVID-19 curbs complemented continued growth in online sales.

JB Hi-Fi, Australia's No. 2 electronics retailer, was one of the beneficiaries of the pandemic as work-from-home mandates meant higher demand for electronics.

With easing of COVID curbs, the company was able to reopen all of its stores in the latter half of the financial year, while online sales over the year registered a 52.8% jump.

This helped it boost its full-year dividend payout to A$3.16 a share, up from A$2.87 in the prior financial year.

The firm added that cost of doing business in Australia was higher, in-line with higher inflation in the country, while reporting higher sales in Australia and its 'The Good Guys' brand for July.

($1 = 1.4051 Australian dollars)

