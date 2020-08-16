Australia's JB Hi-Fi posts jump in annual profit, hikes dividend payout

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australia's top electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd JBH.AX on Monday posted a jump in annual earnings, as the shift to working from home prompted by coronavirus-led lockdowns boosted demand for computers and other visual and audio appliances.

Total sales climbed 11.6% to A$7.9 billion ($5.67 billion), in line with the company's recent forecast, while adjusted net profit after tax rose to A$332.7 million, beating its own expectation of as much as A$305 million seen earlier.

JB Hi-Fi also bumped up its final dividend by over 75% to 90 cents per share.

($1 = 1.3937 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

