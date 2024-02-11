News & Insights

Australia's JB Hi-Fi jumps to record high on market-beating interim results

February 11, 2024 — 09:41 pm EST

By Rishav Chatterjee

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shares of JB Hi-Fi JBH.AX jumped to an all-time high on Monday, as the Australian consumer electronics giant beat market estimates for interim results, even as it battles a challenging retail environment and a slowdown in spending.

The company posted a net profit after tax of A$264.3 million ($172.43 million) in the first half of its financial year 2024, beating Visible Alpha consensus estimates by 6% and Jefferies expectations by 2.9%.

JB Hi-Fi also beat estimates for sales, demonstrating its resilience at a time when consumer spending has fallen and the cost-of-doing-business for retailers has increased.

"These results won't blow the market away, and investors should know that it will be a challenging end to the fiscal year for JB as retail sales slow further, with decade-high interest rates continuing to take toll on households," said Josh Gilbert, a market analyst at eToro.

"However, the management has shown they can navigate tough periods, and coming interest rate cuts as early as June will remain a positive tailwind."

Shares of JB Hi-Fi climbed as much as 7.1% to A$60.6, making them the top gainer on the benchmark stock index .AXJO, which was trading down 0.3%.

Sales at the company's Australian business grew 2.5% in January and on a comparable sales basis, rose 1.7%. In New Zealand, sales grew 8.2% but were down 4.1% on a comparable sales basis.

"Sales (in January) have topped estimates amidst a tricky environment for retailers, and we didn't see a sharp slowdown in sales in January that many had expected," said Gilbert.

JB Hi-Fi has been tackling a fall in general consumer sentiment across its Australia-New Zealand business. In October, it had warned of a softening in sales at its Australian stores.

