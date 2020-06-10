Australia's JB Hi-Fi issues new, higher forecast as domestic sales surge

Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
June 11 (Reuters) - Australia's JB Hi-Fi Ltd JBH.AX issued fresh annual financial forecast that was higher than its previously withdrawn guidance, as the electronics retailer saw a jump in sales at its domestic stores through the coronavirus pandemic.

The company now expects 2020 adjusted net profit after tax to be between A$300-A$305 million ($209.73-$213.23 million) and sales of around A$7.86 billion.

It had earlier forecast profit of between A$265-A$270 million on revenue of A$7.33 billion, before withdrawing the guidance amid uncertainty created by the pandemic.

($1 = 1.4304 Australian dollars)

