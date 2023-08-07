News & Insights

Australia's James Hardie's first-quarter profit rises 13%

August 07, 2023 — 05:40 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX, the world's largest fibre cement maker, reported a 13% rise in first-quarter profit, helped by resilient housing demand in North America, its biggest market.

Adjusted net income was $174.5 million in the three months ended June 30, compared with $154.3 million a year earlier, the Dublin-based firm said on Tuesday.

