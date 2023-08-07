Australia's James Hardie's first-quarter profit rises 13%

Aug 8 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX, the world's largest fibre cement maker, reported a 13% rise in first-quarter profit, helped by resilient housing demand in North America, its biggest market.

Adjusted net income was $174.5 million in the three months ended June 30, compared with $154.3 million a year earlier, the Dublin-based firm said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

