Australia's James Hardie surges on strong second-quarter outlook

Aug 8 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX, the world's largest fibre cement maker, on Tuesday forecast second-quarter earnings above estimates driven by an improving housing market outlook in North America, sending its shares nearly 15% higher.

The Dublin-based, ASX-listed firm said it expected an adjusted net income between $170 million and $190 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, above a Factset consensus estimate of $166 million.

According to external data providers, in North America, James Hardie's addressable market is expected to contract between 5% and 18% in calendar year 2023, compared to a prior view of a decrease of between 14% and 19%, the company said.

It warned, however, that the housing markets it participates in globally "remain uncertain".

"JHX 2Q24 guidance... reflects an improved market outlook and (an) ongoing input cost relief," Jefferies analysts said.

James Hardie's shares surged as much as 15.1% to A$46.92, as at 0014 GMT, marking their biggest intraday gain since May 2020 and becoming the top performers in the ASX 200 benchmark index.

The company expects North American volumes of 740 to 770 million standard feet in the second quarter, compared with 747.8 million standard feet reported in the first quarter.

James Hardie reported a 13% jump in adjusted net income of $174.5 million for the first quarter ended June 30, which was ahead of its own guidance of between $145 million and $165 million.

Sales fell 5% to $954.3 million, driven by "weaker global housing markets", the company said.

Its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin, however, were stronger at 31.3%, benefiting from lower freight and input costs as well as marketing expenses during the period.

"This result and guidance (are) not likely to disappoint investors today," Jefferies said.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects to spend about $550 million in capital expenditure.

