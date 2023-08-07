Australia's James Hardie sees modest rise in second-quarter earnings

Adds results details in paragraphs 3-5

Aug 8 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX on Tuesday forecast modest earnings growth for the second quarter, as the world's largest fibre cement maker expects volumes from its key North American segment to improve.

The Dublin-based firm expects adjusted net income for the three months ending Sept. 30 to be between $170 million and $190 million. It reported $174.5 million in the first quarter.

James Hardie expects North American volumes of 740 to 770 million standard feet in the second quarter, compared with 747.8 million standard feet reported in the first quarter.

The company's quarterly net sales were $954.3 million, down 5% from a year earlier.

For the fiscal 2024, it expects to spend about $550 million in capital expenditure.

