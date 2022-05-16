Australia's James Hardie reports jump in profit on strong N.America demand

Adds details on annual results, executive comment, background

May 17 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX posted a 35% rise in annual profit on Tuesday, as the world's biggest fibre cement products maker benefited from strong demand for its products in the North American housing market.

The Dublin-based company said full-year net sales at its North American fibre cement segment rose 25% to $2.55 billion from a year earlier.

While U.S. new home sales dived in March on soaring mortgage rates and higher prices, the housing market is expected to stay afloat due to an acute shortage of previously owned properties as well as a piling backlog for new houses to be built.

"The North America business remains well positioned to deliver strong net sales and EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) growth in fiscal year 2023," said Sean Gadd, president of the North America division.

The company posted an adjusted net income of $620.7 million for the year ended March 31, compared with $458 million a year ago.

James Hardie declared a second-half dividend of 30 cents per share and reaffirmed its earlier fiscal 2023 adjusted net income forecast of $740 million to $820 million.

