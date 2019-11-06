Australia's James Hardie raises FY outlook, posts 17% rise in profit

Contributor
Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

James Hardie Industries, the world's biggest fibre cement maker, on Thursday raised it full year adjusted net operating profit guidance and posted a 17% rise in its first half adjusted operating profit.

Nov 7 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX, the world's biggest fibre cement maker, on Thursday raised it full year adjusted net operating profit guidance and posted a 17% rise in its first half adjusted operating profit.

Adjusted operating profit for the half year ended Sept. 30 came in at $188.8 million up from the $160.8 million reported a year ago.

The company said it expects full year adjusted operating profit to be between $340 million and $370 million.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More