Australia's James Hardie raises FY outlook, posts 17% rise in profit

Nov 7 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX, the world's biggest fibre cement maker, on Thursday raised it full year adjusted net operating profit guidance and posted a 17% rise in its first half adjusted operating profit.

Adjusted operating profit for the half year ended Sept. 30 came in at $188.8 million up from the $160.8 million reported a year ago.

The company said it expects full year adjusted operating profit to be between $340 million and $370 million.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

