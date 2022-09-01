Australia's James Hardie Industries names Aaron Erter as CEO

Adds background

Sept 2 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX on Friday named Aaron Erter as its new chief executive officer after the building materials giant fired its former CEO Jack Truong in January on concerns related to "work-related interactions".

Erter joins from PLZ Corp, an Illinois-based consumer and industrial cleaning products manufacturer, where he was the CEO for nearly two years, James Hardie said.

James Hardie cut its annual profit forecast last month, marking a dramatic shift in stance from the world's top fibre cement maker as soaring operating costs and a cooling property market ate into margins in all its three operating regions.

The company fired Truong after dozens of top executives threatened to quit over his management style.

James Hardie previously said Truong's "work-related interactions" with up to 50 employees "extensively and materially breached" the company's code of conduct, without providing any further details.

