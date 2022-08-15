Australia's James Hardie cuts full-year profit view

Aug 16 - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX, the world's largest fibre cement maker, on Tuesday lowered its full-year profit forecast range, citing inflationary pressures globally and uncertainly in the housing market.

The Dublin-based firm now expects adjusted net profit between $730 million and $780 million for fiscal 2023, down from its earlier forecast of $740 million to $820 million.

