Australia's James Hardie cuts full-year profit view

James Hardie Industries, the world's largest fibre cement maker, on Tuesday lowered its full-year profit forecast range, citing inflationary pressures globally and uncertainly in the housing market.

The Dublin-based firm now expects adjusted net profit between $730 million and $780 million for fiscal 2023, down from its earlier forecast of $740 million to $820 million.

