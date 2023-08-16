Australia's James Hardie appoints new finance chief

Adds CEO comment in paragraph 3

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australia's James Hardie Industries JHX.AX said on Thursday it had appointed Rachel Wilson as its chief financial officer, effective immediately.

The world's largest maker of fibre cement said Wilson, a former finance chief at global tech-solutions provider R1 RCM Holdco RCM.O, would succeed Jason Miele.

James Hardie CEO Aaron Erter said, "Rachel has deep experience in corporate finance, capital market..... along with a demonstrated focus on driving profitable growth."

Wilson has also previously served in investment banking roles at major banks such as Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, James Hardie said.

The company earlier this month forecast second-quarter earnings above estimates on the back of an improving housing market outlook in North America.

