Australia's Irongate receives $901 mln takeover proposal

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian Irongate Group IAP.AX on Monday said it received a takeover proposal from a partnership comprising Dutch pension fund PGGM and Charter Hall Group CHC.AX, valuing the real estate investor at A$1.29 billion ($901.45 million).

($1 = 1.4310 Australian dollars)

