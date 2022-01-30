Australia's Irongate receives $901 mln takeover proposal

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published

Australian Irongate Group on Monday said it received a takeover proposal from a partnership comprising Dutch pension fund PGGM and Charter Hall Group, valuing the real estate investor at A$1.29 billion ($901.45 million).

($1 = 1.4310 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

