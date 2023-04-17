Australia's IPH reveals data breach originated from member firm's systems

April 17, 2023 — 04:04 am EDT

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters

April 17 (Reuters) - Australia's IPH Ltd IPH.AX said on Monday a forensic probe into the data breach last month revealed that a limited set of data, which originated from member firm Spruson & Ferguson (Australia), was downloaded by an unauthorised third-party.

