Australia's IPH reveals data breach originated from member firm's systems

April 17 (Reuters) - Australia's IPH Ltd IPH.AX said on Monday a forensic probe into the data breach last month revealed that a limited set of data, which originated from member firm Spruson & Ferguson (Australia), was downloaded by an unauthorised third-party.

