Australia's Ionic begins rare earths oxides production at Belfast facility

June 18, 2023 — 07:53 pm EDT

June 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Ionic Rare Earths IXR.AX on Monday said production of recycled magnet rare earth oxides had begun at its recycling facility in Belfast.

The Belfast facility is expected to receive a steady supply in magnets to be recycled from sources such as end-of-life turbines from grid scale wind farms and magnets and components from used electric vehicles and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines, the company said in a statement.

Rare earth oxides production at the facility comes less than nine months after Ionic Technologies, a subsidiary of the company, received a 1.72 million pound ($2.21 million) grant from the UK government to develop the magnet recycling demonstration plant.

"Our Belfast facility is key to us harnessing our technology to accelerate our mining, refining and recycling of magnets and heavy rare earths which are critical for the energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and defence," Ionic Managing Director Tim Harrison said.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

