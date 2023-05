May 10 (Reuters) - Lithium miner ioneer Ltd INR.AX said on Wednesday it has signed a commercial offtake agreement with U.S.-based Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp DFLI.O for manufacturing of lithium carbonate in Nevada.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

