March 7 (Reuters) - Australian funeral services provider InvoCare Ltd IVC.AX said on Tuesday it received a non-binding takeover offer from TPG Global LLC for A$1.81 billion ($1.22 billion).

($1 = 1.4859 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

