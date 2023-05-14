News & Insights

Australia's InvoCare gets higher $1.3 bln offer from TPG, shares jump

May 14, 2023 — 08:26 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

May 15 (Reuters) - Australia's InvoCare Ltd IVC.AX said on Monday it had received a higher A$1.86 billion ($1.26 billion) offer from TPG Global, weeks after the private equity firm revoked its A$1.81 billion pursuit for the funeral services provider.

Shares of InvoCare rose 11.5% to A$12.36 by 0050 GMT, while the broader market .AXJO was up 1.4%.

TPG's revised all-cash offer of A$13.00 per share represents a 17.2% premium to InvoCare's last closing price, and is inclusive of a special dividend of up to about 60 Australian cents per share.

TPG is InvoCare's largest shareholder, holding about 19.2% stake in the company.

Last month, TPG withdrew its buyout bid after it was not granted access to the New South Wales-based company's books following its A$12.65 per-share indicative offer — a 41.3% premium at the time.

InvoCare said on Monday it had agreed to provide TPG a chance to undertake a five-week due diligence on an exclusive basis to deliver a binding offer.

The company intends to recommend shareholders vote in favour of TPG's latest offer if it becomes a binding deal, InvoCare added.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran and Subhranshu Sahu)

