News & Insights

Australia's InvoCare gets higher $1.3 bln offer from TPG Global

May 14, 2023 — 07:54 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

May 15 (Reuters) - Australia's InvoCare IVC.AX on Monday received a higher A$1.86 billion ($1.26 billion) offer from TPG Global, weeks after the private equity firm withdrew its A$1.81 billion buyout bid after the company did not grant TPG access to its books.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.