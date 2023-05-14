Australia's InvoCare gets higher $1.3 bln offer from TPG Global

May 15 (Reuters) - Australia's InvoCare IVC.AX on Monday received a higher A$1.86 billion ($1.26 billion) offer from TPG Global, weeks after the private equity firm withdrew its A$1.81 billion buyout bid after the company did not grant TPG access to its books.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

