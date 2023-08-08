Australia's InvoCare backs revised $1.2 bln buyout offer from TPG

Recasts paragraph 1, adds details in paragraphs 2 and 3, background in paragraphs 4 and 5

Aug 9 (Reuters) - InvoCare Ltd IVC.AX on Wednesday backed a lower takeover offer from private-equity firm TPG Global, valuing the Australian funeral service provider at A$1.8 billion ($1.18 billion) following exclusive due diligence.

TPG tabled an all-cash offer of A$12.70 per share, below its previous A$13 bid for the Australian company.

InvoCare's board unanimously recommended its shareholders to vote in favour of the revised proposal.

TPG did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The private-equity firm, which holds about a 19.2% stake in InvoCare and is its largest shareholder, had first approached the New South Wales-based company in March with a A$12.65 per share offer.

($1 = 1.5309 Australian dollars)

