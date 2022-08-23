Australia’s investing giant is taking on the world: podcast

Markets

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Inflation and rate hikes made for a tough first year atop AustralianSuper for Paul Schroder. In this week’s Exchange podcast, he lays out his plan to quadruple the country’s largest pension manager in size by expanding abroad, learning from peers and targeting private equity.

Listen to the podcast https://megaphone.link/THRH8558568552

Follow @AntonyMCurrie https://twitter.com/antonymcurrie on Twitter

