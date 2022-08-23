Australia’s investing giant is taking on the world: podcast

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Inflation and rate hikes made for a tough first year atop AustralianSuper for Paul Schroder. In this week’s Exchange podcast, he lays out his plan to quadruple the country’s largest pension manager in size by expanding abroad, learning from peers and targeting private equity.

