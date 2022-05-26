Australia's Infomedia gets buyout offer from Battery Ventures

May 27 (Reuters) - Australian automotive software firm Infomedia Ltd IFM.AX said on Friday it received a preliminary acquisition proposal from U.S.-based Battery Ventures, after a consortium offered to buy it out earlier this month.

Battery Ventures offered A$1.75 cash per Infomedia share, the firm said, above its last stock close of A$1.615.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan)

