US Markets

Australia's Infomedia ceases talks on $410 mln buyout proposals

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia's Infomedia Ltd ended negotiations with Solera Holdings LLC and the TA Consortium regarding their A$638.8 million ($409.92 million) takeover proposals, the automotive software firm said on Monday.

Adds details on proposal

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australia's Infomedia Ltd IFM.AX ended negotiations with Solera Holdings LLC and the TA Consortium regarding their A$638.8 million ($409.92 million) takeover proposals, the automotive software firm said on Monday.

A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm TA Associates in May offered to buy Infomedia for A$1.70 per share in cash, which was matched by Texas-based Solera in June.

Infomedia had said previously that in the absence of a binding offer, access to their books will end on Sept. 30. Infomedia has been engaged in due diligence with the two suitors since June.

"No binding proposal has been received from either party, and as such, Infomedia confirms that it has today closed the virtual data room to Solera and the TA Consortium," the company said in a statement.

Both, Solera and the TA Consortium did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Australian company had attracted three buyout bids since mid-May, including Battery Ventures' A$1.75-per-share offer. Battery Ventures later backed out in July due to unknown reasons.

Infomedia said that while it remains open to proposals for a buyout, its priority was to execute the strategy outlined in its full year results in August.

($1 = 1.5584 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Diane Craft)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular