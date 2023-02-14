Australia's inflation rate is too high, recession not intended - c.bank gov

February 14, 2023 — 07:31 pm EST

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The head of Australia's central bank on Wednesday said the country's inflation rate is way too high and needs to come down, though it is not the bank's intention to cause a recession.

Appearing before lawmakers, Governor Philip Lowe said one risk is the bank may have not done enough on interest rates.

The current monetary policy is restrictive, Lowe said.

