Australia's Infigen backs $569 mln offer from Spain's Iberdrola

Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Infigen Energy on Wednesday recommended a A$827.5 million ($569.1 million) buyout bid from Spain's Iberdrola to its shareholders, and urged them to reject an earlier offer from Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp.

Iberdrola will pay A$0.86 a share for the Australian renewables company, a 7.5% premium to Ayala's offer price and an almost 5% premium to the stock's Tuesday close.

($1 = 1.4541 Australian dollars)

