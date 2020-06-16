Australia's Infigen backs $569 mln offer from Spain's Iberdrola

June 17 (Reuters) - Infigen Energy IFN.AX on Wednesday recommended a A$827.5 million ($569.1 million) buyout bid from Spain's Iberdrola IBE.MC to its shareholders, and urged them to reject an earlier offer from Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp AC.PS.

Iberdrola will pay A$0.86 a share for the Australian renewables company, a 7.5% premium to Ayala's offer price and an almost 5% premium to the stock's Tuesday close.

($1 = 1.4541 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.