Australia's Incitec to split explosives, fertiliser businesses

By Harshita Swaminathan and Sonali Paul

May 23 (Reuters) - Incitec Pivot IPL.AX, Australia's top fertiliser maker, said on Monday it would spin off its explosives manufacturing and fertiliser businesses as it posted a more than 10-fold jump in profit on strong fertiliser prices, sending shares higher.

After reporting results for the first half of the year, Incitec said in a separate statement that it would make Dyno Nobel, which it had acquired almost 14 years ago for nearly A$3 billion ($2.1 billion), and Incitec Pivot Fertilisers two separate ASX-listed firms.

The company believes creating two separate market-leading companies that are well-capitalised and have strong technology, clear strategies for growth and a commitment to decarbonisation will unlock significant value for shareholders, Chief Executive Officer Jeanne Johns said on a conference call.

She said the overlap of the two businesses, which depended on ammonia manufacturing, had diminished over time and the separation was designed to help them both accelerate their growth ambitions.

Analysts at Citi wrote that the fertiliser business spin-off was not surprising given the past commentary on the cyclical nature of the business, but they were more concerned about whether the explosive business could be "re-rated".

Incitec shares rose as much as 7.5% to A$4.02 and would mark their best session since Nov. 15 if gains hold.

The company reported a net profit attributable of A$384.1 million for the half year ended March 31, compared with A$36.4 million a year earlier, as high European gas prices boosted earnings.

Fertiliser costs around the world have soared due to rising prices of key soil nutrients, such as potash, ammonia and urea, since late February when the war in Ukraine spurred sanctions against major mineral producer Russia.

The profit growth came despite a $96 million hit from an incident at its Waggaman ammonia plant in the United States.

($1 = 1.4148 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Paul Simao, Stephen Coates and Subhranshu Sahu)

