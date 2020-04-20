Australia's Incitec Pivot to retain fertiliser business

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Australian company Incitec Pivot on Tuesday said it will retain its fertiliser business after halting talks with buyers on a potential sale due to market uncertainty and travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

April 21 (Reuters) - Australian company Incitec Pivot IPL.AX on Tuesday said it will retain its fertiliser business after halting talks with buyers on a potential sale due to market uncertainty and travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Melbourne-based company had put its fertiliser business up for review in September last year, saying it would assess options including a potential sale, demerger or retention.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese )

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More