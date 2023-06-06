Australia's Incitec Pivot sees higher costs in 2023 due to gas shortage

Updates with detail on gas supply shortfall in paragraphs 2-6, adds CEO resignation news in paragraph 7

June 6 (Reuters) - Australian fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot Ltd IPL.AX said on Tuesday it could incur up to A$20 million ($13.3 million) in additional costs in fiscal 2023 due to shortages at the gas supplier to its Phosphate Hill plant in Queensland.

Power and Water Corp, which has agreed to provide gas to the Phosphate Hill plant till mid-2028, has warned its reserves shortfall could extend well into the remainder of the agreement term, Incitec said.

The fertiliser maker expects to incur an additional A$15 million to A$20 million in costs for the remainder of fiscal 2023. The total impact on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from sourcing the gas shortfall is expected to be between A$75 million and A$90 million, Incitec added.

"IPL (Incitec) has a dedicated gas team assessing its commercial and legal options in relation to the reserves shortfall notice and future supply," the company said, adding it is assessing options for future alternative gas supply for the Phosphate Hill plant.

Earlier in the day, Incitec also announced the resignation of its managing director and chief executive officer, Jeanne Johns.

Incitec's shares reversed course to trade 0.7% lower as of 0551 GMT. Shares jumped as much as 2.3% earlier in the session.

($1 = 1.4999 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Eileen Soreng)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

