Australia's Incitec Pivot seeks out Indonesian firm to buy fertiliser unit - AFR

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Incitec Pivot IPL.AX has sought out Indonesia's state-owned firm Pupuk Kaltim as a preferred buyer for its flagship fertiliser business, in a deal that could be worth about A$1.5 billion ($989 million), the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

($1 = 1.5165 Australian dollars)

