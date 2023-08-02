News & Insights

Australia's Incitec Pivot seeks out Indonesian firm to buy fertiliser unit - AFR

August 02, 2023 — 12:01 am EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Incitec Pivot IPL.AX has sought out Indonesia's state-owned firm Pupuk Kaltim as a preferred buyer for its flagship fertiliser business, in a deal that could be worth about A$1.5 billion ($989 million), the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

($1 = 1.5165 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.