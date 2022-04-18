Australia's Incitec Pivot recommences U.S. ammonia plant, flags earnings hit

April 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Incitec Pivot Ltd IPL.AX said on Tuesday production at its U.S. ammonia plant had restarted after the industrial chemicals maker confirmed in February that a rupture in a section of pipe resulted in the release of hydrogen.

Incited said that the downtime at the Waggaman ammonia plant in Louisiana will impact its earnings, and estimates a hit of $92 million to its net profit after tax, higher than an earlier estimate of between $68 million and $90 million.

It added that about 75% of the impact to earnings would be recorded in the financial results for the first half of fiscal 2022.

The company said it was currently working with insurers to process a claim, but added that its first-half financial results would not include adjustments for any potential insurance recoveries.

Incitec said in February it had a total retention amount of $40 million under its relevant insurance program.

The company, Australia's top fertiliser producer, saw strong performance from its Waggaman ammonia plant during the second half of fiscal 2021, pushing its net profit for the year up 21% to A$149.1 million ($109.62 million).

($1 = 1.3602 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

