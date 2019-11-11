Australia's Incitec Pivot posts 26.7% drop in annual profit

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Incitec Pivot IPL.AX on Tuesday posted a 26.7% drop in annual profit, hurt by a flood and rail outage in the Queensland state and higher gas costs.

The fertiliser and explosives producer reported net profit after tax of A$152.4 million ($104.20 million), compared with A$207.9 million a year ago.

The company also declared a final dividend of 3.4 Aussie cents per share.

($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars)

