Australia's Incitec Pivot names new chief executive

December 11, 2023 — 05:36 pm EST

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Incitec Pivot IPL.AX said on Tuesday Mauro Neves de Moraes will join the Australian fertilizer maker as its chief executive officer and managing director, effective Jan. 22, 2024.

He will take over from interim CEO Paul Victor, who took the position after Jeanne Johns stepped down as chief executive and managing director in June.

Mauro Neves has held several roles in the resources and logistics sector in the last 30 years.

He joined BHP Group BHP.AX in 2017 as asset president for the company's Escondida mine in Chile and was appointed as asset president for BHP Mitsubishi Alliance in Queensland in 2021.

Victor will resume his role as Incitec's finance chief, the company said.

The company has been facing resistance from investors over its intentions to de-merge Dyno Nobel, its explosives manufacturing division, through a separate listing.

