Australia's Incitec Pivot flags year-long delay to explosives business split

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The demerger of the explosives manufacturing business of Australia's top fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot Ltd IPL.AX could be delayed by up to an year, the firm said on Tuesday, as it considers buyout offers for its ammonia manufacturing facility in Louisiana, United States.

Incitec in May had said it would separately list the explosives maker Dyno Nobel, which it acquired in 2008 for nearly A$3 billion ($2.01 billion), with the aim of speeding up growth in the explosives and fertiliser businesses.

However, the ammonia manufacturing facility in Waggaman, Louisiana (WALA), which is a part of Dyno Nobel Americas, received "a number of unsolicited approaches", Incitec said, adding that there was no certainty regarding the offers.

