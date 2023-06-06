News & Insights

Australia's Incitec Pivot expects costs to rise due to gas supply shortfall

June 06, 2023 — 01:35 am EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Australian fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot Ltd IPL.AX said on Tuesday it could incur up to A$20 million ($13.3 million) in additional costs in fiscal 2023 due to shortages at the gas supplier to its Phosphate Hill plant in Queensland.

($1 = 1.4999 Australian dollars)

