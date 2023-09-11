News & Insights

Australia's Incitec Pivot continues to pursue fertiliser business sale

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Incitec Pivot IPL.AX on Monday said it continues to pursue a potential sale of its fertiliser business, and flagged lower earnings for its distribution segment.

The company was in talks with Indonesian firm PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur for the sale of the fertiliser arm, Reuters had previously reported.

However, Incitec did not disclose names of any potential buyers but said that the discussions were "confidential."

It declined to comment on whether a deal with Pupuk Kalimantan Timur was still in the works or not.

Reuters had previously reported that the value of the proposed deal could be about A$1.5 billion ($965.10 million).

The country's top fertiliser maker warned that earnings in the distribution business for fiscal 2023 will be at the lower end of the A$40-A$60 million range.

Meanwhile, the impact of a shortfall in gas on its annual earnings before interest and taxes will be at the lower end of the previously forecast range of A$75--A$90 million, it added.

($1 = 1.5542 Australian dollars)

