Australia's Incitec Pivot continues to pursue fertiliser business sale

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Incitec Pivot IPL.AX said on Monday it continues to pursue a potential sale of its fertiliser business while flagging lower earnings for its fertiliser distribution segment.

The company was previously in talks with Indonesian company PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur for the sale of its fertiliser arm, Reuters had reported citing a source.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.