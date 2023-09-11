News & Insights

Australia's Incitec Pivot continues to pursue fertiliser business sale

September 11, 2023 — 03:41 am EDT

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Incitec Pivot IPL.AX said on Monday it continues to pursue a potential sale of its fertiliser business while flagging lower earnings for its fertiliser distribution segment.

The company was previously in talks with Indonesian company PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur for the sale of its fertiliser arm, Reuters had reported citing a source.

