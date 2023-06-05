Australia's Incitec Pivot CEO steps down

June 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Incitec Pivot IPL.AX said on Tuesday its CEO and managing director Jeanne Johns will step down from the roles.

The fertilizer maker also said Paul Victor will take over the position of interim CEO while the board undertakes a comprehensive search process for a permanent replacement.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

