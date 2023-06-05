News & Insights

Australia's Incitec Pivot CEO steps down

June 05, 2023 — 06:42 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Incitec Pivot IPL.AX said on Tuesday its CEO and managing director Jeanne Johns will step down from the roles.

The fertilizer maker also said Paul Victor will take over the position of interim CEO while the board undertakes a comprehensive search process for a permanent replacement.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.