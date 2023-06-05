News & Insights

Australia's Incitec Pivot CEO resigns; Paul Victor appointed interim chief

June 05, 2023 — 07:17 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Updates with context in para 3 and 4, CFO change in para 5

June 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Incitec Pivot IPL.AX said on Tuesday its CEO and managing director Jeanne Johns will be stepping down from the roles.

The fertilizer maker also appointed Paul Victor as its interim CEO while the board undertakes a comprehensive search process for a permanent replacement.

Incitec is facing investor opposition over its plans to de-merge its explosives manufacturing business, Dyno Nobel, by way of a separate listing to speed up growth in the explosives and fertiliser businesses.

Johns, who led some transactions including the urea offtake agreement with Perdaman and the sale of the Waggaman ammonia manufacturing facility in U.S., will continue to work with the board and Paul Victor until June 30, the company said.

The Southbank-headquartered company also named Liza Somers as its interim chief financial officer.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.