Australia's Incitec Pivot CEO resigns; Paul Victor appointed interim chief

June 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Incitec Pivot IPL.AX said on Tuesday its CEO and managing director Jeanne Johns will be stepping down from the roles.

The fertilizer maker also appointed Paul Victor as its interim CEO while the board undertakes a comprehensive search process for a permanent replacement.

Incitec is facing investor opposition over its plans to de-merge its explosives manufacturing business, Dyno Nobel, by way of a separate listing to speed up growth in the explosives and fertiliser businesses.

Johns, who led some transactions including the urea offtake agreement with Perdaman and the sale of the Waggaman ammonia manufacturing facility in U.S., will continue to work with the board and Paul Victor until June 30, the company said.

The Southbank-headquartered company also named Liza Somers as its interim chief financial officer.

