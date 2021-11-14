Australia's Incitec Pivot annual profit jumps on strong fertiliser, commodity prices

Adds detail on results, background

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian industrial chemicals maker Incitec Pivot Ltd IPL.AX on Monday posted a 20.8% jump in its annual net profit, helped by strong commodity and fertiliser prices which supported its explosives business in the Americas in the second half.

Incitec, Australia's top fertiliser producer, saw strong manufacturing performance from its Waggaman ammonia plant in the United States during the second half of the year, with strong ammonia prices boosting the plant's revenue by 41% this year.

That, along with an upbeat performance by its fertiliser unit in the Asia-Pacific region, pushed Incitec's net profit attributable for the year ended September 30 to A$149.1 million ($109.17 million), up from A$123.4 million a year ago.

Earlier, Incitec decided to close its Gibson Island fertiliser plant - one of Australia's largest - after it failed to secure a long-term gas supply to the plant beyond its current contract. However, it said it would look into re-purposing the facility into producing green-ammonia.

"We have positioned Gibson Island for a potential transition and commercial opportunity in green ammonia," Chief Executive Officer Jeanne Johns said in a statement on Monday.

The fertiliser maker, which declared a final dividend of 8.3 Australian cents per share, expects to spend about A$320 million in fiscal 2022.

