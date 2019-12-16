World Markets

Australia's Iluka Resources to take $290 mln charge in 2019 results

Contributor
Nikhil Subba Reuters
Published

Mineral sands explorer Iluka Resources Ltd said on Tuesday its full-year 2019 financial results would be impacted by a one-time charge related to its Sierra Rutile Ltd operations in Africa.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mineral sands explorer Iluka Resources Ltd ILU.AX said on Tuesday its full-year 2019 financial results would be impacted by a one-time charge related to its Sierra Rutile Ltd operations in Africa.

The company expects an impairment charge of $290 million related to its Sierra Leone-based rutile operation.

Iluka also said it expects an increase in rehabilitation liability by A$60 million ($41 million).

($1 = A$1.4736)

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Nikhil.Subba@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Nikhil.Subba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular