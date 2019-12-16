Australia's Iluka Resources to take $290 mln charge in 2019 results

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mineral sands explorer Iluka Resources Ltd ILU.AX said on Tuesday its full-year 2019 financial results would be impacted by a one-time charge related to its Sierra Rutile Ltd operations in Africa.

The company expects an impairment charge of $290 million related to its Sierra Leone-based rutile operation.

Iluka also said it expects an increase in rehabilitation liability by A$60 million ($41 million).

($1 = A$1.4736)

