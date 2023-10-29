Australia's IGO tumbles as lithium miner flags market volatility, supply-chain issues

By Rishav Chatterjee

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares of IGO Ltd IGO.AX fell to a more than 15-month low on Monday, as the Australian lithium producer warned that market volatility and supply-chain problems were expected to depress prices of the battery material used in electric vehicles.

The company also flagged ongoing technical disruption at its Kwinana lithium hydroxide plant in Western Australia, which has kept its output limited.

Production from the Nova and Forrestania nickel operations in Western Australia fell during the September quarter, which IGO attributed to "difficult operating conditions".

"Difficult operating conditions at both operations (Nova and Forrestania) impacted production rates and led to higher cash costs," acting CEO Matt Dusci said in a statement.

IGO logged a record quarter of spodumene production at its Greenbushes joint venture with China's Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ, though lower realised pricing hurt its earnings from the mine.

IGO shares fell 11.7% to A$9.4, hitting their lowest since July 19, 2022, while the benchmark index .AXJO was down 0.5%.

The lithium developer also said it now eyes lower sales of spodumene concentrate from its Greenbushes JV in the December quarter.

Analysts at Citi downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy" and flagged a "high risk" rating.

"Today's news highlights the challenges of operating in a JV," Citi said in a note. "Greenbushes is the lowest cost spodumene mine globally, yet is withholding sales."

IGO, however, reported an EBITDA margin of 90% from its Greenbushes joint venture and a 9% fall in sales from the previous quarter, both beating consensus expectations.

