Australia's IGO to take 25% stake in Greenbushes lithium mine from China's Tianqi

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australian nickel-gold miner IGO IGO.AX said on Wednesday it would invest $1.4 billion in a local unit of China's Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ for a stake in the Greenbushes lithium mine.

IGO would take a 49% stake in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia, giving it a 25% ownership in the Greenbushes lithium mine - the world's largest hard-rock lithium mine - and a 49% holding in Tianqi's Kwinana lithium processing plant, both in Western Australia.

