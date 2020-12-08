Australia's IGO to take 25% stake in Greenbushes lithium mine from China's Tianqi

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published

Australian nickel-gold miner IGO said on Wednesday it would invest $1.4 billion in a local unit of China's Tianqi Lithium Corp for a stake in the Greenbushes lithium mine.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australian nickel-gold miner IGO IGO.AX said on Wednesday it would invest $1.4 billion in a local unit of China's Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ for a stake in the Greenbushes lithium mine.

IGO would take a 49% stake in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia, giving it a 25% ownership in the Greenbushes lithium mine - the world's largest hard-rock lithium mine - and a 49% holding in Tianqi's Kwinana lithium processing plant, both in Western Australia.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters