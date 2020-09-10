World Markets

Australia's IGO to review stake in Tropicana gold mine after unsolicited bids

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published

Australia's IGO Ltd on Friday kicked off a review of its 30% stake in the Tropicana gold mine in Western Australia, after receiving unsolicited approaches from a number of interested parties.

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australia's IGO Ltd IGO.AX on Friday kicked off a review of its 30% stake in the Tropicana gold mine in Western Australia, after receiving unsolicited approaches from a number of interested parties.

The strategic review will consider options including underground development and exploration as well as a full or partial sale, IGO said in a statement.

Global gold miner AngloGold Ashanti's ANGJ.J local unit holds the remaining 70% stake in the mine.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular