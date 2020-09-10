Australia's IGO to review stake in Tropicana gold mine after unsolicited bids

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australia's IGO Ltd IGO.AX on Friday kicked off a review of its 30% stake in the Tropicana gold mine in Western Australia, after receiving unsolicited approaches from a number of interested parties.

The strategic review will consider options including underground development and exploration as well as a full or partial sale, IGO said in a statement.

Global gold miner AngloGold Ashanti's ANGJ.J local unit holds the remaining 70% stake in the mine.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.