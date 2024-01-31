News & Insights

Australia's IGO sued by South32 over Tropicana gold mine royalty claim

January 31, 2024 — 11:04 pm EST

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Battery metal producer IGO Ltd IGO.AX said on Thursday it has been served with a court order by diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX for royalty payments concerning the mining operations at the Tropicana gold mine in Western Australia.

South32 has estimated that the royalties payable by IGO amount to A$122.1 million ($80.17 million), excluding interest and costs for the period between December 2014 and September 2023.

"IGO rejects South32's allegations and considers the claim to be without merit", it said.

IGO in May 2021 sold its 30% stake in the Tropicana gold mine to Regis Resources Ltd RRL.AX, and currently holds no interest in the project.

($1 = 1.5230 Australian dollars)

