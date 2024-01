Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australia's IGO Ltd IGO.AX said on Wednesday it has decided to transition its Cosmos nickel operations in Western Australia into care and maintenance, making it the latest in a string of Australian nickel mines to wind down due to low prices.

