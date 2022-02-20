Australia's IGO in exclusive talks to buy Glencore's CSA copper mine

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian miner IGO Ltd IGO.AX said on Monday it was in exclusive discussions to buy UK-based miner Glencore Plc's GLEN.L CSA copper mine in New South Wales state.

IGO is conducting due diligence and talks between the companies have not been completed, it said in response to a media report that it had beaten out special purpose acquisition company Metals Acquisition Corp MTAL.N for the mine. (https://bit.ly/3v4pJh4)

"IGO has made no decision and nor has it entered into any definitive acquisition agreement with respect to CSA," it said in a statement.

The CSA mine is one of Australia's highest-grade copper mines and produces about 50,000 tonnes every year, according to Glencore's website.

IGO has been dealmaking in recent months, offering A$1.10 billion ($789 million) for nickel producer Western Areas WSA.AX in December, and buying Tianqi Lithium's 002466.SZ Australian assets for A$1.4 billion in June.

($1 = 1.3941 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; editing by Stephen Coates)

