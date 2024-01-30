Australia's IGO freezes nickel project, trims lithium forecast

IGO flags further A$160 mln - A$190 mln nickel writedown

Miner trims output forecast at Greenbushes lithium mine by 7%

No lithium hydroxide sales from Kwinana refinery during quarter

MELBOURNE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian battery metal producer IGO Ltd IGO.AX said on Wednesday it would put its Cosmos nickel project in Western Australia into care and maintenance due to low prices, as it also trimmed its annual lithium production forecast.

Australia's have been squeezed by Indonesia's emergence as a supply powerhouse, which has led to a 40% price slump over the past year.

"This is not the outcome anyone at IGO wanted, however we cannot ignore the operational and financial risks involved in continuing to develop Cosmos in the current environment," IGO CEO Ivan Vella said in a statement.

The company also flagged ongoing ramp-up issues and no sales from the Kwinana lithium hydroxide refinery that it owns with China's Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ amid a glut of global inventory that has weighed on prices.

IGO said Kwinana's December quarter lithium hydroxide production was steady from the prior quarter at 617 metric tons, including 286 tons of battery grade production.

Due to market volatility, it did not sell any lithium hydroxide during the December quarter, it said. Lithium hydroxide starts to degrade after six months.

IGO trimmed production guidance at its Greenbushes lithium project to 1.3 million tons to 1.4 million tons for fiscal 2024, a 7% drop from original guidance. It expects a 20% reduction in sales in the second half.

Shares slumped 9% in early trading before reversing to rise 1.1% to A$7.82 cents.

($1 = 1.5154 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Jamie Freed)

